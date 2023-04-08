Israel names two sisters killed in West Bank terror attack

Israeli authorities released on Saturday the names of the two sisters who were killed in a West Bank terror attack on Friday as 16-year-old Maya Dee and 20-year-old Rina Dee.

The two’s mother, 46-year-old Leah Dee, was seriously injured in the attack and is currently still hospitalized in critical condition.

The three, originally residents of the UK, arrived in Israel with their mother when they were both young girls and settled in Efrat, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

"On behalf of everyone in Israel, I send my condolences to the Dee family following the murder of the two wonderful sisters, Rina and Maya, in an awful terror attack in the West Bank," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote.

"As the mother continues to fight for her life in the hospital, I and all of Israel are praying for her recovery, and send condolences and strength in this difficult time of grief."

Emergency teams who arrived at the scene of the shooting said the car in which the three were in was hit by bullets, had lost control, and crashed and hit another vehicle on the road.

The IDF began a manhunt to apprehend the assailant's vehicle while Palestinian sources say the two terrorists escaped the scene and Defense Minister Yoav Galant convened a security meeting with military and security officials.

MDA paramedic Dennis Polkov said the young women were already dead when the emergency team arrived. "We pulled them out of the car but had to pronounce the dead and the third woman who was older, was suffering a multi-system failure and had to be given life-saving attention on the scene," he said. She was later taken by a military chopper to a hospital in Jerusalem.

The IDF confirmed the drive-by shooting was a terror attack and that its forces were in pursuit of the killers. Roadblocks have been set up in the area and the military was investigating whether the terrorists had driven towards Jerricho.

That area had been the scene of a number of deadly attacks in recent months after years of relative calm. American-Israeli Elan Ganeles, 26 was killed in a similar drive-by shooting attack in February.

The attack follows rioting on the West Bank over police clashes with worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Thursday and r ocket fire launched from Gaza at Israel's south into the morning hours on Friday.