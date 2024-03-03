IDF killed Nasrallah's grandson in targeted attack on Hezbollah terrorists





The funeral of Abbas Ahmed Khalil, Nasrallah;s grandson, in southern Lebanon





The Voice of the Capital website, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition, reported on Sunday afternoon that Abbas Ahmed Khalil, an operative of the Imam Hossein Division who was killed on Saturday in southern Lebanon, is the grandson of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. His father, known as Abu Ali Noah, is Nasrallah's personal escort and fights alongside the Syrian regime and Iranian militias in Syria.

This is not the first time that a relative of Nasrallah has been killed in the war, according to the report. In January, the commander of the Radwan force, Wissam Tawil, was killed in the town of Khirbet Silem in southern Lebanon. Tawil also had a family connection to Hassan Nasrallah, through one of Nasrallah's wives, the same website reported.





IDF attack on Saturday on a car carrying terrorists belonging to the Imam Hossein Division ( צילום: דובר צה"ל )





The IDF on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on the vehicle in Naqoura in southern Lebanon, and said that it had eliminated terrorists belonging to the Imam Hossein Division. According to the military, the terrorists had previously fired rockets at Israeli territory.

The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath reported on Saturday that the target of the attack was "a senior figure in Hezbollah." The channel also reported that "a security figure was killed" and that "the body arrived at the hospital." Later, Al-Hadath updated the report and added that there were three dead, all Hezbollah operatives.

2 View gallery Wreckage of a car full of terrorists struck by the IDF in Naqoura in southern Lebanon ( Photo: AFP )

The three terrorists belonged to a militia that works alongside Hezbollah, but is also associated with Iran. The militia, the Imam Hossein Division, consists of thousands of operatives of various nationalities from across the Middle East which was established in 2016, under the command of Qassem Soleimani, the former Quds Force commander who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in 2020.

The Imam Hossein Division is made up mostly of Muslims, but it also has operatives from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and other countries, according to reports coming out of Iran in recent months. The three terrorists who were killed on Saturday were all, according to Hezbollah, residents of southern Lebanon. The purpose of this militia was to fight against ISIS and other elements. The division has several units of fighters, special forces, logistic forces and more. It was defined as multi-arena, but mostly operates in Syria.

2 View gallery Logo of the Imam Hossein Division terrorists group