Terrorist in will, calls on family to follow in his footsteps

In his last will and testament, terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam called on his family to carry on his legacy.

The 42-year old teacher, who on Sunday opened fire on passers by and police in the Old City of Jerusalem, murdered Eliyahu Kay and wounded three others.

Abu Shkhaydam wrote that he had been planning his terror attack for a long time. "I write these words with great joy," he wrote. "I end years of hard work with a meeting with God."

The four- page hand written document laid out the terrorists' extreme beliefs, he also called on his colleagues in the Islamic movement and his students to follow in his footsteps.

"Be patient," he wrote, "Know that I have chosen this path to please God and to reach heaven. Anyone who is able to sacrifice life for god – is triumphant."

Security forces are concerned that Sunday's attack would inspire others claiming religious extremism is harder to monitor and control and are aware of clear signs that copycat actions and lone attackers inspired by Abu Shkhaydam's actions, were possible.

"He was well off financially, married and a father of children who held two jobs and was not on the radar of intelligence agencies," sources said. "He was a terrorist motivated by his faith."

Abu Shkhaydam's wife returned to Israel from Jordan on Monday and was arrested at the Allenby Bridge border crossing.

His eldest daughter Aya was also arrested and later released, as were his brother and nephew.

Police are trying to determine how he came into possession of his weapon.

According to media reports, Abu Shkhaydam traveled to Turkey several times recently. His son is studying there, and he owns property in that country, but security officials will also investigate whether he was enlisted to commit his act to terror by Hamas operatives based there and if he had received any training in his visits.

Close associates of Abu Shkhaydam said he had recently been outraged by the fact that Jews were allowed to enter the Muslim sites on Temple Mount.

In his will he called on residents of Jerusalem to protect the Al Aqsa mosque and prepare for a Jihad, a holy war.




























