Jerusalem attack victim identified as Eliyahu David Kay

Eliyahu David Kay was identified as the victim of Sunday's terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Two other citizens and two Border Police officers were wounded in a shooting attack in the morning hours.

Eliyahu David Kay murdered in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday

Kay, 26, who was engaged and was to be married in six months, was employed by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation as a guide.

In a statement, the Heritage Foundation said they were saddened by the murder of Kay while on his way to work.

"He was kind to all and had carried out his duties faithfully," the statement read.

Municipal workers wash away blood from the streets at the sight of a fatal shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday

Kay sustained multiple gun wounds including fatal shots to the head and despite efforts of the emergency teams, was proclaimed dead upon arrival to hospital. His identity remained unknown for nearly five hours.

He was a yeshiva student at Kiryat Gat before joining the IDF in 2018. Rabbi Reuben Schneersohn of the Tomchai Tmimin Yeshiva said Kay was an incredible boy, "full of smiles and from a good family that wanted to add the study of the Torah to his life."

The assailants, a 42-year old Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, was shot and killed by troops.

Aftermath of shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev, said on Sunday that the man was a member of the Hamas terror group and that the police believe the attack was planned in advance and that the assailant's wife had left the country last week.

Weapon used in shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

According to reports, troops who searched the his home did not find any computers or electronic devices on the premises adding to police assumption that he had been planning to launch his attack.

A knife used in a terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

President Issac Herzog said upon his arrival in the UK that the terror attack and the fact that it was carried out by a member of the Hamas political wing should compound the international community to recognize the Islamist group as a terror organization.

Herzog offered his condolences to the family of Eliyahu David Kay and those wounded in the attack.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office issued a statement saying the PM instructed police to increase its troop deployment in the area in order to prevent further attacks.

The attack came four days after a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem stabbed two Border Patrol troops near the Nablus Gate in the Old City, wounding both.

Police forces at the scene of a shooting attack on Sunday in the Old City of Jerusalem

The Hamas terror group issued a statement commending the attack.

"The holy city continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation," Hamas said.
















