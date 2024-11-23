Chabad emissary reported missing in UAE, feared abducted or dead in terror plot

Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary in Abu Dhabi, has been missing for several days amid suspicions he was kidnapped or possibly murdered in what is feared to be a terror attack.

Kogan served as an assistant to Rabbi Levi Duchman, the UAE’s chief rabbi and head of the local Jewish community.

2 View gallery Rabbi Zvi Kogan

Israeli security officials are coordinating efforts with Emirati authorities, who are leading the investigation.

Kogan's family reported they had not heard from him since Wednesday, and Israeli intelligence sources believe he may have been under surveillance by hostile actors before his disappearance. Mossad is reportedly involved in the probe.

The UAE, one of the most heavily surveilled countries in the world, with streets monitored by closed-circuit cameras, has yet to provide significant leads.

The incident comes four years after the UAE signed the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations with Israel alongside Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

It also follows Germany's recent closure of all three Iranian consulates in response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a dual German-American citizen and opposition figure who was abducted by Iran in 2020.

Sharmahd was reportedly kidnapped while traveling through Dubai on his way to India. Emirati authorities traced his cellphone to Al Ain, near the Omani border, before signals ceased after reaching Sohar Port in Oman. Iran later announced it had captured Sharmahd in a "complex operation."

The investigation into Rabbi Kogan's disappearance continues, with both Israeli and Emirati officials treating the case as a top priority.