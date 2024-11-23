Chabad emissary reported missing in UAE, feared abducted or dead in terror plot

Authorities suspect hostile actors tracked Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an aide to Abu Dhabi chief rabbi, before abducting or killing him; Kogan’s family reports losing contact with him on Wednesday; Mossad involved in investigation and search efforts

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United Arab Emirates
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Chabad
Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary in Abu Dhabi, has been missing for several days amid suspicions he was kidnapped or possibly murdered in what is feared to be a terror attack.
Kogan served as an assistant to Rabbi Levi Duchman, the UAE’s chief rabbi and head of the local Jewish community.
2 View gallery
צבי קוגן נעדר באיחוד האמרויותצבי קוגן נעדר באיחוד האמרויות
Rabbi Zvi Kogan
Israeli security officials are coordinating efforts with Emirati authorities, who are leading the investigation.
Kogan's family reported they had not heard from him since Wednesday, and Israeli intelligence sources believe he may have been under surveillance by hostile actors before his disappearance. Mossad is reportedly involved in the probe.
The UAE, one of the most heavily surveilled countries in the world, with streets monitored by closed-circuit cameras, has yet to provide significant leads.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The incident comes four years after the UAE signed the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations with Israel alongside Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.
2 View gallery
הלוויה של דייח שייח חליפה בן זאיד אל-נהיא באבו דאביהלוויה של דייח שייח חליפה בן זאיד אל-נהיא באבו דאבי
(Photo: AFP)
It also follows Germany's recent closure of all three Iranian consulates in response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a dual German-American citizen and opposition figure who was abducted by Iran in 2020.
Sharmahd was reportedly kidnapped while traveling through Dubai on his way to India. Emirati authorities traced his cellphone to Al Ain, near the Omani border, before signals ceased after reaching Sohar Port in Oman. Iran later announced it had captured Sharmahd in a "complex operation."
The investigation into Rabbi Kogan's disappearance continues, with both Israeli and Emirati officials treating the case as a top priority.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""