Cousins of Hamas hostage inspired to make aliyah and serve in IDF

Even though Hamas hostage Omer Neutra, 22, was born and raised in New York, he's got Israeli spirit through and through. Omer and his brother attended a Jewish day school and were deeply involved in the Jewish community. After high school, he chose to spend a year studying in a pre-military academy in Israel.

2 View gallery Maya and Amit ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

“A few days before he was kidnapped, we spoke on the phone,” recalls Maya Chen, his girlfriend from Long Island. “He shared how impactful his experience at the academy was.” At that time, Maya was just beginning her selection process for a pre-army year. “Thanks to that conversation and others with Omer, I decided to make the effort and come to Israel,” she says.

“He’s a tank commander in the Armored Corps, and was kidnapped from his tank while defending the country on October 7. It hurts to think he sacrificed so much for his country —and now he’s been abandoned. I also want a significant role in the IDF, and it gnaws at me,” she adds.

'Omer is as Israeli as they come'

The academy is nestled in a volatile northern region. Some branches have been relocated to alternative kibbutzim, but the fighting spirit remains palpable. Amit is in the Kefar Hanassi branch, where Omer also spent time. “When I attend rallies and see his friends from the academy, it fills me with excitement. The continued activity of the academy these days also shows the importance of being here. I'm sure Omer would agree with me.”

For Maya, deciding to come to Israel and the academy wasn’t easy, but ultimately, it was heartfelt. “We are dealing with a lot of uncertainty,” she shares. “Even this week, our second at the academy, only started on Monday after the major tension on Sunday."

“I’m at Afikim, where the branch from evacuated Ma’ayan Baruch relocated. Omer also had a host family in Israel through the ‘Tzabar’ program for lone soldiers, and they were from Afikim too. On my first day here, I met his host mother, and it was very special.

“On Long Island, Omer and the Neutra family were our family. We spent every Shabbat and holiday together,” Maya recalls with emotion. “Omer and his brother would perform for us at Passover, teaching us about Judaism and Israel. Omer is as Israeli as they come.”

Amit Bueno reflects, “When I attend rallies and see his friends from the academy, it fills me with excitement. The ongoing activities at the academy these days highlight the importance of being here. I'm sure Omer would agree with me.”

2 View gallery Omer Neutra

Omer, along with 107 other hostages, has been in captivity for nearly 11 months. He was abducted with his tank mates Nimrod Cohen, Oz Daniel, and Shaked Dahan.

“Omer’s cousin and a close family friend joining the academy in his wake is very moving," said Avishai Berman, CEO of the Pre-Military Academies Council. "The ‘Together’ program brings 150 Jews from around the world to integrate into the academies each year. Many go on to serve in the IDF after their prep year, as Omer chose to do. We pray for his swift return along with all the hostages.”