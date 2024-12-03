Mediators in Israel-Lebanon cease-fire worry agreement won't hold

The United States and France have expressed concern over the fragile cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, warning both sides against actions that could jeopardize its implementation. “We are only at the beginning,” they stressed in messages to both parties.

The cease-fire enforcement mechanism is set to become fully operational on Thursday. U.S. General Jasper Jeffers has already arrived in Beirut and begun his work, holding meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

On Wednesday, a French general will join the enforcement team, marking the start of full operational activities. Additional civilian and military personnel from the U.S. and France are expected to join in the coming days. The Lebanese Army has also appointed its own general to participate in the mechanism.

Commitment and preparedness

A senior Israeli official noted that Washington has sought reassurances from Israel about its commitment to the cease-fire. "The matter was raised during National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's conversation with Minister Ron Dermer," the official said. "Both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz affirmed Israel's commitment to the cease-fire." However, he added, "If violations persist, we are operationally prepared to respond decisively."

An international source familiar with the mechanism explained its functions: independent intelligence gathering, receiving and verifying specific reports from both sides, and facilitating consultations. "The system is still taking shape, but it will find its rhythm in the coming days," the source said. Messages have also been sent to Lebanese actors, including Hezbollah, emphasizing the importance of restraint. "As mediators and guarantors of this agreement, we are doing everything possible to maintain balance and prevent its collapse," the source added.

Despite the cease-fire, violations continue. Hezbollah fired two mortar rounds at Mount Dov on Monday night, prompting the IDF to retaliate by eliminating terrorists and destroying 20 rocket launchers. The IDF also reported ongoing "warning fire" against individuals and groups attempting to return to villages in southern Lebanon.

During a visit to the northern border , IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reviewed the situation alongside senior commanders. "The IDF remains firmly committed to the cease-fire," Halevi stated, "but our mission is to ensure this area does not revert to being a hub for terror infrastructure."

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Lebanon, urging its government to empower the Lebanese Army to enforce its responsibilities under the agreement, including pushing Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and dismantling its infrastructure. "If they fail and the agreement collapses, the reality will be clear— we will respond with overwhelming force ," Katz warned.

In contrast, Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati accused Israel of cease-fire violations, omitting mention of Hezbollah’s mortar attacks. He emphasized the need to stabilize conditions for displaced residents to return and called for an expanded Lebanese Army presence in the south.

Tactical gains and high-profile target eliminated

This week, the IDF’s Alpine Brigade conducted targeted operations in the Mount Dov area, neutralizing all tunnels in the region as part of its defensive efforts. According to the IDF, troops uncovered, investigated and confiscated materials found in underground infrastructure linked to Hezbollah.

In a separate operation, an Israeli Air Force strike in Damascus killed Salman Nimer Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah figure embedded in the Syrian military. The IDF described Jumaa as a key player in smuggling weapons into Lebanon. “The Syrian regime supports Hezbollah and allows its territory to be used for arms transfers, putting Syrian and Lebanese civilians at risk,” an IDF spokesperson stated.

Jumaa, a long-serving Hezbollah operative, had held various roles, including head of intelligence in the Al-Khiam sector and head of operations at Hezbollah’s Damascus headquarters. In recent years, he acted as Hezbollah’s liaison with the Syrian military, coordinating weapons transfers critical to the organization’s operations.