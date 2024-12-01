France warns Israeli violations could end cease-fire

France on Sunday warned that the cease-fire agreement signed last week to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon could collapse after some 52 Israeli violations of the agreement that resulted in the death of three Lebanese civilians. The French government also said Israel renewed flights of its drones, in low altitude over Beirut.

The French warning included the claim that Israel did not engage the international commission established to ensure compliance with the cease-fire deal, before taking actions against alleged Hezbollah violations.

