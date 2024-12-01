France warns Israeli violations could end cease-fire

Paris counts 52 IDF violations of the agreement claiming Israel did not use international commission established to oversea compliance; French official says Lebanese government and military should be given chance to prove themselves 

Itamar Eichner|
France on Sunday warned that the cease-fire agreement signed last week to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon could collapse after some 52 Israeli violations of the agreement that resulted in the death of three Lebanese civilians. The French government also said Israel renewed flights of its drones, in low altitude over Beirut.
The French warning included the claim that Israel did not engage the international commission established to ensure compliance with the cease-fire deal, before taking actions against alleged Hezbollah violations.

2 View gallery
עמנואל מקרון בנימין נתניהועמנואל מקרון בנימין נתניהו
Benjamin Netanyahu, Emmanuel Macron
(Photo: Christophe Ena / AFP, Ludovic Marin / AFP)
2 View gallery
פעילות צה"ל נגד פעולות בלבנון שהיוו איום על מדינת ישראל תוך הפרת הבנות הפסקת האשפעילות צה"ל נגד פעולות בלבנון שהיוו איום על מדינת ישראל תוך הפרת הבנות הפסקת האש
Hezbollah terrorists load weapons on to a truck in South Lebanon after the cease-fire came into effect
(Photo: IDF)
A French official said there is concern in Paris over the agreement failing and that the French government is in constant contact with the chief of staff of the Lebanese army and with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. "The Lebanese are completely committed to maintaining the cease-fire and preventing Hezbollah from returning to South Lebanon, but they must be given time to prove themselves," he official said.
IDF strikes a Hezbollah rocket launcher after the cease-fire comes into effect
(IDF)

Israeli officials said the international commission will be fully operational on Monday or Tuesday and until then, Israel will aggressively pursue any violation across the border. A senior official said that any violation would be met with significant enforcement and that is what has been happening."
""