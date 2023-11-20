Detained Gaza terrorist says Hamas hid as hospital staff in Al Shifa

Interrogation of terrorist apprehended in Gaza Strip on November 12 ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF reported on Monday that over 300 terrorists from different groups have been apprehended and brought to Israel for interrogation since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

These interrogations, led by Unit 504 of the Intelligence Corps, which specializes in operating undercover agents, have provided substantial and valuable information aiding forces on the ground and leading to strikes against numerous terrorist targets.

Interrogation of terrorist apprehended in Gaza Strip on November 12 ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

To highlight the significance of these interrogations, the army released footage from the questioning of three detained terrorists. In the footage, one terrorist confesses to Israeli investigators that not only Hamas but also Palestinian Islamic Jihad members were active in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. He revealed that some even disguised themselves as medical staff, a fact known to the hospital's staff, who were "angry about it" but seemingly took no action.

Interrogation of terrorist apprehended in Gaza Strip on November 12 ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Another terrorist told investigators that terrorists concealed rockets in mattresses in the Palestine Red Crescent building, where a large number of displaced Gazans were staying, and decried Hamas' practice of using civilians as "human shields."

A third detainee informed his interrogators of terrorist activities at Al Rantisi Hospital and what he referred to as the "Swedish hospital" in Gaza, likely alluding to a clinic in the city. He observed around 100 "organized" terrorists in several groups near Al Rantisi Hospital. He reported that these terrorists used hospitals as bases for launching attacks while disguised in civilian clothing.

In a statement, the IDF said "Using accurate human intelligence provided by the 504 Unit, over 300 newfound enemy targets in the Gaza Strip were confirmed and over 100 targets were struck as part of the target production effort."