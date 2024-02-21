'Go away, Sinwar!' Gaza protests swell as crowds rally against Hamas

Anti-Hamas protests in the Gaza Strip





While Palestinian media is trying to hush the growing popular resentment against Hamas and its leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip after four and a half months of fighting, more footage of desperate Gazans calling for the downfall of the terrorist organization continues to surface.

Videos circulated overnight Tuesday depicted angry crowds chanting slogans against Hamas and Sinwar in both the northern Gaza Strip city of Jabaliya and the city of Rafah in the territory's south.

1 View gallery Yahya Sinwar, protesters in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: EPA )

In one clip from the protest in Jabaliya, protesters can be heard calling out against Hamas' Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Sinwar. "Sinwar, Haniyeh, the people are the victims. Down with Hamas! Down with Hamas!" they shouted.

In Rafah, protesters also voiced opposition against Sinwar and Hamas heavyweight Osama Hamdan, who resides in Lebanon. "Listen, listen, Hamdan, go back to Lebanon!" they chanted, along with, "Listen, listen, Haniyeh, the people are the victims. Gaza will be redeemed through spirit and blood."

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee also shared clips from the protests on X and quoted chants from one of the demonstrations, saying, "Sinwar tell Haniyeh that the people are the victims. Go away, Sinwar! Listen, listen, Haniyeh, go back to Turkey. Listen, Listen, Hamdan, go back to Lebanon."

"Gazans recognize the reason behind the tragedy in the Gaza Strip and the consequences of the destruction and terror wrought by Sinwar and his gang," Adraee added in the post.

These aren't the first protests against Hamas in Gaza. In recent weeks, Adraee has been sharing numerous videos depicting similar protests where residents boldly call for the overthrow of Hamas and openly criticize its top officials .

Hungry Gazans swarm aid trucks





According to Adraee, these are spontaneous demonstrations by residents of the Gaza Strip, expressing their frustration with Hamas leadership, which "has led them to disaster."