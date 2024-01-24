Gazans call for release of Israeli hostages in rare protest against Hamas

In footage shared by IDF Arabic spokesperson, group of largely women and children in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah seen chanting slogans in call for end to war

Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Palestinians
Protest
Hamas
Gaza
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee posted on Wednesday footage of a rare protest against Hamas near the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"Hamas-ISIS leaders, led by Sinwar, listen to the cries of your people, your children and your wives expressing their anger over the situation you caused in Gaza," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) to which the video was attached.
2 View gallery
הפגנה ליד בבית החולים חללי אל-אקצא בדיר אל-בלחהפגנה ליד בבית החולים חללי אל-אקצא בדיר אל-בלח
Palestinian protesters call for end of war, Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip
2 View gallery
הפגנה ליד בבית החולים חללי אל-אקצא בדיר אל-בלחהפגנה ליד בבית החולים חללי אל-אקצא בדיר אל-בלח
Palestinian protesters call for end of war, Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip
"They demand you return the Israeli hostages to end the war so they can return home. Will these cries and demands reach the hideouts of Hamas leaders?"
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""