Gazans call for release of Israeli hostages in rare protest against Hamas

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee posted on Wednesday footage of a rare protest against Hamas near the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
"Hamas-ISIS leaders, led by Sinwar, listen to the cries of your people, your children and your wives expressing their anger over the situation you caused in Gaza," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) to which the video was attached.
"They demand you return the Israeli hostages to end the war so they can return home. Will these cries and demands reach the hideouts of Hamas leaders?"