Israel breaks up Hamas terror cell plotting to kidnap Israeli soldiers

Israeli security forces last month arrested nine members of a suspected Hamas-sponsored terrorist cell who were allegedly plotting to kidnap a soldier in the West Bank, the defense establishment cleared for publication on Monday.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

A Shin Bet investigation revealed that the group from the Palestinian town of Bidu had armed themselves, prepared explosives, mapped out escape routes and conducted reconnaissance missions to study the daily routines of soldiers stationed nearby.

2 View gallery Arm seized during raid in Bidu ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The group additionally plotted to carry out shootings and bombings against IDF forces, to which end, they taught themselves to produce explosive material and established a hidden lab within a residence to prepare these substances

The explosives lab contained raw materials for producing explosives, along with detonators and pipes used for constructing devices. Additionally, “Carlo-style” improvised submachine guns were seized, as well as maps detailing attack plans and escape routes.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shin Bet )