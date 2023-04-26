IDF chief to soldiers: 'You're the answer to enemies who question our survival'

( Video: Mizmor Productions )





President Isaac Herzog hosted on Wednesday the traditional Independence Day celebrations at his Jerusalem residence during which he and other dignitaries saluted 120 outstanding soldiers for their services in honor of Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi were also in attendance.

At the opening of the event, the president issued a greeting on the occasion of Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of unity among the people in light of the deep divisions surrounding the government’s judicial reform legislation and the protest movement against it.

“Sisters and brothers, Israel is a powerful country. Over 75 years of hope and resurrection, we have attained a whole raft of achievements, some extraordinary and groundbreaking—even by global standards. We could not have done any of this if we hadn’t done it all together!” he said.

“On the eve of independence, Ben-Gurion described the state of the nation: splintered into organizations, factions, an array of bodies and competing and conflicting interests. He wrote about how, in his view, with the formation of this marvel, the proclamation of sovereignty, ‘all the walls came crumbling down’ and an astonishing unity was forged. ‘It is hard to say which of these two miracles was the greater: the miracle of the restoration of our sovereignty, or the miracle of Israel’s unity,’ wrote Ben-Gurion.

“In these days too, in this time of discord, we must remember: the Israeli mosaic— the stunning diversity where arguments, voices, opinions, and positions abound, is not a weakness!

“The wonderful Israeli mosaic, which includes Jews, Muslims, Christians, Dre, and Circassians; the religious, the secular, the traditionalist, and the ultra-Orthodox; veteran Israelis and new immigrants; people of all worldviews and lifestyles—this mosaic is our special power. It is our miracle.

“You, the 120 outstanding soldiers on this stage, are 120 exemplars of hidden light and of hope. The IDF is the people’s army, and you, dear outstanding soldiers, together with your devoted and loving families, who give you strength, and who deserve enormous thanks today—you are our absolutely most beautiful face; the most beautiful face of the State of Israel. To the lone soldiers here with us, alone, today, I wish to say: you are not alone! You are part of a family, called the State of Israel.”

IDF chief Halevi then addressed the soldiers, calling them “the answer” to Israel’s enemies questioning its survival amid the rifts torn in Israeli society as a result of court legislation.

"In our 75th year, some are questioning whether we will celebrate more independence days than the kingdoms of David and the Hasmoneans. Even some of our enemies have adopted this question. I look upon you, dear distinguished ones, and I know that you are the answer,” he said, joining the president’s call for unity.

“Thanks to you and your comrades in all of units, the IDF will be stronger, more prepared, daring, and creative in the future.

Your spirit, quality and readiness will overcome any threat that arises, be it from distant Iran, its proxies along the northern and southern borders, or the Palestinian terrorism from within."

Just over half of the 120 soldiers selected are men, but women are leading among the officers who received the great honor - 13 female officers compared to 6 male officers. As for regular soldiers, there are 61 male soldiers compared to 40 female soldiers.