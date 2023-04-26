Friends and allies honor Israel's 75th anniversary around the world with joy

As Israelis rejoiced in celebrating the country's 75th anniversary overnight Wednesday, the world also joined in the festivities, with friends and allies from around the globe paying tribute to the occasion of the Jewish state's birthday.
New York's Empire State Tower and City Hall were illuminated in the colors of Israel's national flag, and San Francisco's iconic Transamerica Pyramid Tower was also lit up in blue and white for the first time. Even Niagara Falls joined in on the celebration.
The largest Jewish community outside Israel united in the Big Apple to celebrate Israel's Independence Day. Beyond barbecues in crowded apartments and gatherings held in synagogues and social centers, the streets in some areas were also garbed in blue and white.
On Wednesday, New York Mayor Eric Adams is expected to raise the Israeli flag on Wall Street alongside interim Consul General Israel Nitzan.
Meanwhile, leaders and statesmen around the world extended their wishes to Israel for the occasion of its 75th birthday.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who launched on Tuesday his bid for a second term in the White House, took the chance to reaffirm Washington's commitment to Israel’s security. "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend our best wishes to the people of Israel as they celebrate 75 years of statehood," he said in a statement.
"When David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence in 1948, he announced the birth of a state 'based on freedom, justice and peace.' Just 11 minutes later, President Truman announced that the United States would be the first nation to recognize the government of Israel. Today, we are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel’s friends and allies. And the United States recognizes the resilience of Israel’s democracy—the bedrock for our robust and special relationship.
"As a life-long friend and supporter of the State of Israel, I have worked my entire career to deepen and strengthen our partnership. And I have seen first-hand the benefits to both our nations...
Today, as we mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel, we reaffirm our enduring friendship and commitment to Israel’s security. Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!"
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued his own congratulatory statement in which he reasserted U.S. commitment to the Jewish state's security and added a promise to keep working together with Jerusalem to advance its integration into the Middle East.
"Ever since President Truman recognized the State of Israel just minutes after the Israeli Declaration of Independence, our countries have shared a special friendship rooted in shared interests and democratic values," a statement read.
"Over the last 75 years, the United States and Israel have built a partnership that transcends politics and benefits the people of both nations. We see that in our scientific and technology cooperation, economic investment, and security collaboration, among many other areas.
We will continue to work together to advance Israel’s integration into the region, which is central to the vision of a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for the people of the Middle East. As we seek to promote peace and prosperity in the region, we will also remain unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security and democracy, endeavoring to strengthen further the decades-old U.S.-Israel bond."
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed a resolution supporting U.S.-Israel ties and calling for the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords — a series of U.S.-brokered peace agreements between Jerusalem and Arab and Muslim majority capitals brokered.
The legislation, sponsored by Reps. Ann Wagner (R-MO), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Mike McCaul (R-TX) and Brad Schneider (D-IL), “encourag[es] the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords” and calls to “ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.”
The resolution was passed by an overwhelming majority, with a only few far-left Democratic lawmakers voting against and calling to regulate U.S. aid to Israel.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen released a video statement in which she said "75 years ago a dream was realized with Israel's Independence Day. after the greatest tragedy in human history, the Jewish people could finally build a home in the Promised Land. Today, celebrate 75 years of a vibrant democracy in the heart of the Middle East."
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a video statement:
"We Germans are full of admiration as we look to Israel’s development and flourishing through the decades, and we want to use to use all the strength of our friendship to support Israel’s path to the future in freedom, justice and security with equality of social and political rights, as the [D]eclaration of [I]ndepedence promised all citizens 75 years ago."
Meanwhile, millions of Israelis celebrated across the country, enjoying performances by top artists, street food, and parties that lasted well into the morning.
Earlier, during the traditional torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl that signals the transition between Memorial Day to Independence Day, tens of thousands gathered in Tel Aviv for a so-called "Independence Party" at a location that has become a flashpoint for protests against the government’s judicial reform push in recent months. Representatives from various protest centers throughout the country also spoke during the event.