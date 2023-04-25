The most Israeli: official and unofficial records that you'd like to know





Since the establishment of Israel, over 115,000 Israelis have been given the name Muhammad , while 47,000 Israeli women have been named Noa.

Also, the wealthiest and most densely populated cities in Israel, the year with the highest number of immigrants, and who are the oldest legislators in the Knesset ever.





In 1992, long before the Internet became a household term, the electric company had already pioneered the launch of Israel's first website under the domain .co.il. Fast forward to today, and Israel boasts several groundbreaking tech successes, including the historic Exit app , the most successful Israeli app in the world , and the start-up that secured record-breaking funding .





The oldest active soccer and basketball players , the highest-ranked Israeli tennis player in the world , and the most decorated Israeli Paralympic medals ; a dive into some of the most impressive feats achieved by Israeli athletes as the country celebrates 75 years of independence.

Which neighborhood is home to the most expensive properties in Israel ? Where can one find the most affordable ones? Which street is synonymous with luxury , and where can we find the grandest mansion in the country ?





The most expensive hotel suite spans three floors on the shore of Tel Aviv, while the country's most visited nature reserve sits on the shores of the world's lowest sea; The Israeli flight with the most passengers in history (and two births as well) - and Israelis that challenge the odds, and brave the challenges .





In January 1969 the Sea of Galilee reached record high water level and flooded Tiberias. At the beginning of December 2001, however, the lowest level ever was measured. In the winter of 1991/2, no less than 1,134 mm of rain was measured and 27 years later the temperature in Sodom was close to 50 degrees. Also - the largest predator in Israel, the most common animal, and the longest river .





How cheap, lightweight, stackable garden furniture became a symbol of the Israeli temperament ; and what is tallest tower, the longest structure, the most popular product, and the most influential active architect .

The most influential Israeli designer in the world, The Israeli designer who dressed the most stars , The most well-known Israeli brand - and the most successful worldwide Israeli model in 2023.

