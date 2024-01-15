IDF's 36th Division ends Gaza deployment in major troop reduction

The IDF’s 36th Division, which includes the Golani Brigade, withdrew from Gaza on Monday as part of the most significant force reduction in the Strip since the beginning of the ground operation. The move is the clearest part of the IDF’s transition to the next phase in the war.

Currently, three IDF combat divisions remain in the Strip, alongside special forces units continuing to operate in various parts of the region. These include the 98th Division in Khan Younis, the 99th Division holding the Netzarim corridor, and the 162nd Division conducting short raids in the northern part of the Strip while being in charge of the northern coastline.

According to the IDF, the 36th Division will leave for a period in order to increase its readiness. The military noted it conducts ongoing situational assessments during the war, aiming to plan the deployment of forces based on the situation in the field, while maintaining operational flexibility and the forces’ preparedness.

Furthermore, it was noted the decision for the 36th’s exit from Gaza was made for a period of their reorganization, training, and increased readiness. According to the statement, following their leave and based on the situational assessment, a decision will be made regarding the continuation of the division’s operational activity as needed.

The 36th Division had a significant role in the fighting in the Gaza Strip in recent months and participated in dismantling the Hamas military structures in the northern part of the Strip.

This marks the most significant reduction of forces by the IDF in Gaza since the beginning of the ground operation two and a half months ago. The 36th Division was the second to enter the Strip after the 162nd Division.