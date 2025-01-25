Freed soldiers arrive at hospital for medical evaluation after reuniting with families

Families gathered at the hospital cheered as the helicopter landed, while others wore shirts celebrating their relatives’ service. Earlier, emotional footage captured their reunion with parents at a reception center near the Gaza border, where they embraced and shed tears of relief and joy.

Liri Albag held a sign during her helicopter ride that read, "I love you, citizens of Israel, IDF soldiers and my family. I’m back," and signed a heart with her hands upon landing. The hospital confirmed the soldiers are undergoing sensitive medical and psychological evaluations. “This is an emotionally and medically complex event for the returnees, their families and the nation,” said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry's Medical Division, emphasizing the importance of respecting their privacy during recovery.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea and POW Coordinator Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon monitored the return process from a command center. “Their return is part of our victory in this war,” said Halevi. “We remain committed to bringing back all captives, soldiers and civilians.”

The Health Ministry noted extensive preparations for their care, including specialized support across six central hospitals and two facilities near Gaza. "The privacy of the returnees is essential to their transition back to life," the ministry added.

