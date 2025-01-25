Freed soldiers arrive at hospital for medical evaluation after reuniting with families

Four freed Israeli soldiers, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev, arrived Saturday at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, accompanied by their parents aboard an IAF helicopter.
Families gathered at the hospital cheered as the helicopter landed, while others wore shirts celebrating their relatives’ service. Earlier, emotional footage captured their reunion with parents at a reception center near the Gaza border, where they embraced and shed tears of relief and joy.
Liri Albag held a sign during her helicopter ride that read, "I love you, citizens of Israel, IDF soldiers and my family. I’m back," and signed a heart with her hands upon landing. The hospital confirmed the soldiers are undergoing sensitive medical and psychological evaluations. “This is an emotionally and medically complex event for the returnees, their families and the nation,” said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry's Medical Division, emphasizing the importance of respecting their privacy during recovery.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea and POW Coordinator Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon monitored the return process from a command center. “Their return is part of our victory in this war,” said Halevi. “We remain committed to bringing back all captives, soldiers and civilians.”
The Health Ministry noted extensive preparations for their care, including specialized support across six central hospitals and two facilities near Gaza. "The privacy of the returnees is essential to their transition back to life," the ministry added.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Families of fallen soldiers and captives also shared their mixed emotions. "While the pain of losing our daughters is unbearable, we fought and prayed for the return of their friends," said parents of IDF lookouts killed at Nahal Oz during the October 7 Hamas attack. They described the returning soldiers as "heroes who survived hell," adding, "Today, we breathe a little easier and pray for the swift return of all captives."
The freed soldiers were transferred to Israeli forces in Gaza earlier in the day after walking from a Red Cross vehicle during a staged Hamas handover in Gaza City.
Footage showed them smiling and waving as they were led in uniforms from Hamas into IDF custody. Military officials confirmed they were in good health with no urgent medical needs detected during preliminary checks in Gaza.