Hamas parades hostages in cynical show as terrorists stage unity display

Dozens of armed terrorists from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and other factions gathered Saturday at Gaza City’s Palestine Square alongside hundreds of civilians in a display of force before the release of four IDF female hostages.

The captives—Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa—were paraded on stage in uniforms, waving and smiling at the crowd in what Israeli officials called a cynical Hamas spectacle.

The hostages were handed over to Red Cross vehicles in the square, surrounded by heavily armed terrorists and banners declaring "Zionism will not win" in Hebrew. Photos of Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, were trampled on by attendees.

The gathering sought to showcase unity among terrorist factions amid the ongoing phased prisoner exchange deal. Hamas terrorists, arriving in trucks and motorcycles, underscored their control by blasting propaganda songs and displaying banners supporting Jenin, where Israel continues operations targeting terror hubs.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had reportedly urged Hamas to avoid such displays, warning they endangered the hostages. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said this week, “We continue discussions to improve safety and security at every stage. Mechanisms must prevent unnecessary exposure of those returning to their families.”

Hamas reportedly pushed for the early release of the four captives to showcase the prisoner swap as a victory. However, disagreements over the list of Palestinian detainees to be freed led to last-minute delays. A Hamas official told Qatar’s Al-Arabi station that Israel initially sought to alter the prisoner list but later retracted the changes.

The Palestinian Authority's Prisoner Information Office claimed errors in the submitted list and said efforts were underway to correct them. Hamas claimed facilities at Khan Younis’ European Hospital had been prepared to receive freed detainees. Red Cross teams have also been stationed at the site.

The IDF issued warnings to Gaza residents attempting to return north, citing the potential for friction with Israeli forces along the Netzarim Corridor and other areas. “All existing directives remain in effect. Approaching IDF forces in Gaza poses significant danger,” the IDF said.

The statement highlighted risks in southern Gaza near Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor, warning against fishing or diving in coastal waters. Movement along the Netzarim Corridor remains contingent on Hamas adhering fully to the agreement.

Hamas’ Interior Ministry called on its officials to facilitate the safe return of displaced civilians to their homes. Interior Ministry Chair Mahmoud Abu Watfa issued a statement praising staff efforts throughout the war while instructing readiness for the return process.

“We salute those who sacrificed and suffered throughout the 15-month war,” Abu Watfa said, adding that authorities would work to support returning residents and ensure their reintegration into Gaza’s communities.