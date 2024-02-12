Netanyahu on Gaza hostage rescue mission: 'One of the most successful in Israel’s history'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Border Police Commander Itzhak Brik, visited Monday the police special forces unit that took part in the operation to rescue Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har – who were held captive in an apartment in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Netanyahu described how he approved the complex operation a few days prior and closely monitored the rescue operation carried out by the special forces unit.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the soldiers ( Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO )

Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir were told about the dramatic moments during the rescue and the operation’s complexity by the unit’s commanders and officers, and about the high level of cooperation and integration between the various forces.

"This is a day of joy mixed with sorrow. Joy for the release of our hostages and sorrow for the fall of our soldiers ," Netanyahu said, referring to the death of Sergeant First Class Adi Eldor and Sergeant First Class (res.) Alon Kleinman in battle in Khan Younis on Sunday. "But I want to tell you that the operation to free Louis and Fernando is one of the most successful rescue operations in Israel’s history."

"A few days ago, I oversaw the operation before approving it. A few hours later, I thought about three things: the importance of this mission; the risks involved, and I thought about you, the soldiers. I thought about what would happen at the decisive moment because from experience, I know that at the moment things start, the distance between victory and disaster is a very short one."

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the soldiers ( Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO )

He recounted following the rescue operation: "At 01:40 a.m., I see you placing the charge, and seconds later I hear 'we have the hostages.' You eliminated the kidnappers, the terrorists, and made your way back to Israel unscathed - a perfect operation, flawlessly executed. I want to tell you I’m so proud of you. I’m proud of you, of the Shin Bet, and of the IDF.”

Ben-Gvir also addressed the successful operation and reiterated his opposition to a hostage deal in which convicted terrorists would be released from Israeli prisons. "You proved that the unimaginable can be done, and you also proved something else. In days where people talk about a preposterous deal, I trust the prime minister it won’t take place and we’ll continue to fight until we’re victorious and have returned all hostages home thanks to your dedication.”

3 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir, Benjamin Netanyahu, Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Deputy Commissioner Itzhak Brik ( Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO )

Police Commissioner Shabtai also heaped praise on the soldiers. "I’m proud of you! You have fulfilled and realized your mission as the national counterterrorism unit and rescued the hostage in an inspiring manner. Tonight marks another milestone you have paved in the glorious history of the Israeli Police. Israel Police will continue to operate tirelessly on all fronts for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."