Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount: 'This is the most important place, we need to show governance here'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Temple Mount Thursday morning on the occasion of the Tisha B'Av fast.

"This is the most important place for the people of Israel where we need to return to show our governance," he said during his visit, which took place in the shadow of a tense period from a security point of view. The visit passed quietly and ended without riots. Ben-Gvir informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in advance of his intention to visit the site.

"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers. Right, left, religious, secular," Ben-Gvir also said. "We are all the same people. And when a terrorist looks through the window, he does not differentiate between us and separate us. Unity is important, love of Israel is important."

Besides Ben-Gvir, other Jews went up to the Temple Mount on the occasion of Tisha B'Av. The police detained three of them after they bowed down on the spot; Jewish prayer is forbidden at the site which is the holiest site in the world for Jews and the third holiest for Muslims behind Mecca and Medina.

On the previous occasions - in January after the establishment of the government and in May for Jerusalem Day – Ben-Gvir's visits to the Temple Mount provoked anger in the Arab world, and also condemnation from the United States.

In May, the State Department said that Ben-Gvir's ascent to the site was " an alarmingly provocative visit." The State Department's announcement states that "holy places should not be used for political purposes. The United States supports the status quo and calls on all parties to respect the sanctity of the place." About four months before, after Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount upon the formation of the government, the US said that his visit was an "unacceptable action."

The Arab world also condemned Ben-Gvir's ascent to the Temple Mount. In May, Saudi Arabia refrained from naming the minister, and a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, said that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the entry of a senior Israeli official into the al-Aqsa compound." The Saudi statement said that Ben-Gvir's conduct was "systematic," and was a blatant violation of all international conventions and agreements. According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the move by the National Security Minister was seen as "hurting Muslim feelings around the world." Riyadh sent a message to Israel stating that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the Israeli security forces to bear full responsibility for the consequences of the continuation of these violations."

Jordan reacted to Ben-Gvir's Thursday visit to the Temple Mount about an hour after it was reported in Israeli media. "The ascent of the Israeli Minister of National Security to the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa compound is a violation of the sanctity of the place, it is a provocative step that must be condemned," Jordan said in a statement, adding that "this is a dangerous escalation that is a blatant violation of international law and the status quo in Jerusalem and the holy places."

Another country with which Israel has a peace agreement and condemned Ben-Gvir's step is Egypt, and the Foreign Ministry in Cairo stated that the Minister of National Security "was accompanied by extremist groups."