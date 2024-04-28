Kfar Aza seniors learn of October 7 massacre while overseas

"The phones started ringing, and our neighbors cried for help. At first, one, then another, and another, and dozens, if not hundreds. Everyone started calling families. We couldn't believe it was happening. We began to hear news about friends who were murdered, about classmates who were murdered, about

Roy Edan and his wife Samadar who were murdered

and their children hiding in a closet. Shlomit Mor, their grandmother, Samadar's mother, was with us and managed to talk to them, and they said that

Abigail