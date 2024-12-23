Three IDF soldiers killed in Gaza IED explosion

The IDF announced Monday evening that three soldiers from the Kfir Brigade’s 92nd Battalion (Samson) were killed overnight in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

The incident occurred in the town’s western area, where the IDF had expanded operations earlier in the day as part of a battalion-level assault on a street occupied by armed terrorists.

Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, Capt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi and Sgt. First Class (res.) Hillel Diener

The soldiers—Capt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin; Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar; and Sgt. First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon—died on the spot when the explosive detonated in between several buildings.

Capt. Atedgi served as the deputy company commander, while Pessach and Diener were combat soldiers in the battalion.

The IDF is investigating whether the explosives were remotely detonated. Another soldier sustained moderate injuries in the attack. Despite the losses, the Samson Battalion continued its mission, killing additional terrorists in subsequent clashes.

According to the military, the attack was part of a larger operation led by a 162nd Division battle group, launched following intelligence reports of terrorist presence and terror infrastructure in the area.

Footage from the operations of the Kfir Brigade battle group in the Gaza Strip

Before the ground forces entered, the IDF carried out targeted airstrikes and artillery fire on Hamas positions, including concentrations of terrorists and other terror assets.

Since the start of the war, 821 Israeli soldiers have been killed. This marks the first battlefield casualties in Gaza since last week’s deaths of Maj. (res.) Moshiko (Maxim) Rozenwald, 35, and Sgt. First Class (res.) Alexander Anosov, 26, both from Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut, who died in the collapse of a building in Rafah .

Capt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, is survived by his parents, Dani and Eti, and two siblings. The mayor of Kiryat Motzkin, where Atedgi lived, shared a heartfelt tribute:

"The sky fell today on the Atedgi family and on all of Kiryat Motzkin. With heavy hearts, we learned of the death of our dear resident, Ilay Atedgi, 22, during operational activity in the Gaza Strip. Ilay, the beloved son of my dear friend Dani, the head gabbai of the Ramban synagogue and a member of the religious council, and his wife Eti, was raised in a home of values, modesty and love for the land. Ilay also leaves behind two grieving siblings. The city community, the municipality and I stand with the dear family and will support them in any way needed. May his memory be a blessing."

Atedgi’s funeral will take place Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Haifa military cemetery. His mother, a radiology technician at the Rambam Health Care Campus’ heart institute, received support from her workplace, which postponed a Hanukkah celebration planned for Tuesday to allow colleagues to attend the funeral and console the family.

Kfir Brigade fighters operating in the northern Gaza Strip

Sgt. First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon in the Binyamin Regional Council, leaves behind his wife, Zehava, his parents, Dani and Teresa, and five siblings. Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz paid tribute: "Today, we lost Hillel, one of Binyamin’s finest fruits. Like his family for generations, Hillel was deeply rooted in the land and its people with love, fighting for all of us. All of Binyamin stands with Zehava, his wife, his parents, his siblings, and the Shadmi and Diener families. We embrace and strengthen them. His death is part of the story of Israel’s rebirth.” Details of Diner’s funeral have yet to be announced.

Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar in Gush Etzion, is survived by his parents and seven siblings. He will be laid to rest Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Kfar Etzion cemetery. The Gush Etzion Regional Council called on the public to line the roads with Israeli flags to honor him on his final journey.

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his condolences in a statement: "This is a difficult evening as we learn of the deaths of three Kfir Brigade fighters: Capt. Ilay Atedgi, Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, and Sgt. First Class Hillel Diener, our heroes who gave their lives to defend the homeland and fell in battle in northern Gaza. My heart is with their families and loved ones who received the hardest news tonight. For their sake and in their memory, we will continue to act with determination to ensure the security of our country. May their memories be a blessing."