Two soldiers fall in building collapse near Gaza's Philadelphi Corridor

Major Rozenwald served as a company commander in the 7107th Engineering Battalion, which operates under the Nahal Brigade. He was promoted to the rank of major in April 2023 during a division excellence ceremony held in honor of Israel's 75th Independence Day. He will be laid to rest at 3:30 p.m. in the military section of the Modi'in cemetery.

Over 40 terrorists killed near Philadelphi Corridor ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Haim Bibas, the mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, shared his condolences: "He was a graduate of the city's Ironi Alef high school, a fighter, a commander, and a family man who recently moved with his wife and young son to the city of Yavne. On behalf of myself and the residents of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, I send my heartfelt condolences to the Rozenwald family, to his parents Elizabeth and Aryeh, and to his siblings Alex and Tali, who are residents of the city."

On his Facebook account, Rozenwald frequently shared posts about the war and the hostages. In his last post, on November 12, he shared a screenshot of a conversation with a soldier from his reserve battalion. The soldier wrote: "I received 1,000 shekels ($280) in cash from a kind citizen at a gas station on Route 6 for the benefit of the company." Rozenwald wrote about it: "Today is a battle day—where all the ends will be silent, and only the beautiful people of Israel will remain! Don’t despair—Am Yisrael Chai!"

Rozenwald was interviewed a year ago, by Israel's public broadcaster Kan after returning home for a brief break. He said, among other things: "It’s a joy to come home, to my wife and my dog. My wife is also pregnant, and first of all, she is the real hero. She coped and gave me the peace of mind to focus and deal with everything we faced. Of course, I missed my parents, my friends, and my siblings."

He added at the time: "We’ve spent many Shabbats in various locations in the Gaza Strip, but we understand the importance of what we’re doing. Our battalion is fighting in the northern part of the Strip. We go into houses, and it’s simply unbelievable. In every house, there are weapons and explosives—mortar shells next to a baby’s bed or explosives under the bed. There are also unfortunate people in the Strip, I’m certain of that, but ultimately, when it’s everywhere, there’s simply no choice. It’s painful to hear accusations against the fighters."

"I share the grief of bereaved families and hope that all the hostages will return home as soon as possible, down to the very last one," he said. "We’ve been through tough times as a country and as a people, and I think we’ve been forcibly reminded that we have no other homeland. Let’s preserve the unifying discourse."

Maccabi Haifa Football Club paid tribute to the officer: "Maksim has been a season ticket holder in the northern lower stand since the 2014/15 season. He managed to attend the away game against Maccabi Petah Tikva on November 30, and this year, he became a father to a son named Orel—whom he registered on Maccabi Haifa’s website when he was just three months old. We will attend the funeral, embrace the family, and honor his memory."

This is the first announcement of the deaths of IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip battlefield since the report of the deaths of Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, Sergeant Omri Cohen, and Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel Halperin, who were killed in an anti-tank missile attack in Jabaliya in northern Gaza on December 9 . The last fatality in Rafah before this incident was Captain Avraham Ben Pinchas, who was killed in an anti-tank attack on December 7 .

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7 last year, 818 soldiers have been killed, including 386 who have died since the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip began approximately three weeks later. Additionally, 5,490 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war: 801 of them were seriously injured, 1,369 sustained moderate injuries, and 3,320 were lightly injured. Of these, 10 soldiers remain hospitalized in serious condition, 202 in moderate condition, and nine in light condition.

Recently, IDF widened the Philadelphi Corridor to a width of just over 2 miles, similar to the expansion of the Netzarim Corridor, which has effectively become Israeli-controlled territory in northern Gaza. Hundreds of buildings in neighborhoods like Tel al-Sultan have been leveled to the ground, and operational infrastructure and posts have been established in the area bordering Sinai for soldiers.

Nahal forces, who are stationed in the sector, continue their daily efforts to clear Rafah of militants and tunnels. In certain areas, they have reached the outskirts of Khan Younis, and according to military estimates, around 1,000 Palestinians remain in the city.