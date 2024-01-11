Watch: Tunnel under Khan Younis where hostages were held in cages





The IDF released video of an underground tunnel found under Khan Younis where it said hostages had been held in cages.

" The tunnel was connected to an extensive underground tunnel network beneath a civilian area in the city. Millions of shekels are estimated to have been invested in excavating the tunnel and equipping it with air ventilation systems, electrical supply and plumbing. After investigating the tunnel, it can be confirmed that Israeli hostages had been inside the tunnel," the IDF said.

"During underground combat, the forces located more than 300 tunnel shafts, some leading to significant tunnels, tactical shafts, and underground areas which are used as weapons storage facilities and combat areas."

CNN was the first foreign TV crew allowed access to the tunnel system containing three levels underground beneath Gaza's second largest city. In a report broadcast late on Wednesday, reporter Nic Robertson toured the tunnel with a an IDF commander who showed him where hostages were kept after their abduction on October 7, the air vents installed in the underground complex, a working toilet and electrical light switches.

In his reporting Robertson noted that those who were in the tunnel were completely cut off from the world outside. He also remarked on the financial cost of building such a tunnel system, money Hamas spent in its extensive military constructions. The report also highlighted the fact that the IDF is the first military to fight inside such underground fortifications.

