Controversial video draws parallel between Israeli far-right ministers and KKK

Opponents of the government's contentious judicial reform have posted a video on X that compares far-right Cabinet members, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to members of the Ku Klux Klan.
Uploaded by UnXeptable - Saving the Israeli Democracy, a protest movement comprised of Israeli expatriates who oppose the government's push to overhaul the judiciary, the video, running just under three minutes, offers a narrative of the protest movement and outlines the reasons behind it, including the radical views of the two.
"Imagine if the US Department of Defense and the Department of the Treasury were run by members of the Ku Klux Klan. That's the equivalent of what's going on in Israel right now, with two of the most extreme right-wing fascists from the radical fringe, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in key government positions," the narrator says in English.
Nadav Galon, a prominent figure in the protest movement, refused to condemn the video, saying that while he hasn't watched the video, he believes that "there are similarities between the American far-right and Israel."
"I don't condemn [the video]; even if it was made in poor taste, the truth needs to be told. The far right in Israel is leading us to disaster. They support and endorse Jewish terrorism," he told Ynet Live.
"These people are a mix of patriotic Israelis who love their country and will mostly return in the future, along with Jews who love Israel, and they are pointing to a real problem created by these two extremists, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. That is what the video shows, and we should address the actual problem rather than focusing on such comparisons."