Controversial video draws parallel between Israeli far-right ministers and KKK

Opponents of the government's contentious judicial reform have posted a video on X that compares far-right Cabinet members, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Uploaded by UnXeptable - Saving the Israeli Democracy, a protest movement comprised of Israeli expatriates who oppose the government's push to overhaul the judiciary, the video, running just under three minutes, offers a narrative of the protest movement and outlines the reasons behind it, including the radical views of the two.

📽️Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has given the most important ministries in his government– interior security & finance– to two of the most extreme racists in Israel, men former Mossad director Tamir Pardo likens to the KKK. Watch Galia Moors excellent video here. pic.twitter.com/qIgQBtFmqF — UnXeptable - Saving the Israeli Democracy (@UnxeptableD) August 14, 2023

"Imagine if the US Department of Defense and the Department of the Treasury were run by members of the Ku Klux Klan. That's the equivalent of what's going on in Israel right now, with two of the most extreme right-wing fascists from the radical fringe, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in key government positions," the narrator says in English.

Nadav Galon, a prominent figure in the protest movement, refused to condemn the video, saying that while he hasn't watched the video, he believes that "there are similarities between the American far-right and Israel."

"I don't condemn [the video]; even if it was made in poor taste, the truth needs to be told. The far right in Israel is leading us to disaster. They support and endorse Jewish terrorism," he told Ynet Live.