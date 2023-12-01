Saudi media says Israel confirmed strike on Yemen

Saudi Media reported on Friday that Israeli officials confirmed Israel was behind the missile strike in Yemen's capital on Thursday.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

According to the Saudi Al-Hadath the explosion that was seen and heard in Sana'a was in a closed military zone of the city that was reported to be a storage for missiles and UAVs under Houthi control.

2 View gallery Explosion in Yemen capital, Sana'a on Thrusday

Houthi officials denied their weapons stores were hit. They claimed the explosion was in a gas station and was the result of remnants of old bombs that were left there from previous fighting.

The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels had fired missiles and drones towards Israel's southern resort city of Eilat in the weeks since the war in Gaza began. They also attacked cargo ships and an oil tanker with links to Israeli companies.

Israeli owned Integrated Shipping Services, said its vessels would be diverted to longer shipping routs to avoid danger but that the move would add 18 days to their journey from the Fareast and would result in higher prices for cars and goods.

2 View gallery Oil tanker freed by U.S. forces after hostile group attempts to take control of it