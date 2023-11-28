Hostage learns husband survived October 7 attack only after release

Hagar Brodutch, held captive for 51 days, believed her husband Avichai was murdered in Hamas attack on Kfar Aza after being shot

Ilana Curiel|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Hagar Brodutch
Hamas atrocities
Released hostage Hagar Brodutch, who was freed on Sunday after 51 days in captivity, learned only upon her release that her husband Avichai was alive. "For 50 days she lived thinking he was dead," her father, Moshe Lotem said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Brodutch and her children were abducted by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. She believed her husband Avichai, who was shot by terrorists during the attack, had died as she spent seven long weeks as a hostage with her three young children, as well as 4-year-old Abigail Edan, who ran to her after her parents, Roy, a Ynet photographer, and Smadar, were murdered.
2 View gallery
אוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחיאוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחי
Brodutch family finally reunited after 51 days in captivity
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital)
"I was speechless when I saw her," Lotem said. "I may have mumbled something about never letting her out of my sight for so long again. There is not much to say. There are no words," the relieved father added.
2 View gallery
אוריה, יובל ועפרי ברודץ אוריה, יובל ועפרי ברודץ
Brodutch family children after their release from Hamas captivity
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital)
Lotem said that while he was overjoyed with the return of his daughter and grandchildren, he was also furious about the security and intelligence lapses that allowed the deadly Hamas attack to occur.
"Our region is wounded and scarred. We were deserted," he said after the October 7 attack. "I demand that the government place the freedom of the hostages above all else. There will be no victory without it."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""