IDF says forces found hostages' belongings in Gaza's Khan Younis

Findings located in southern Gaza amid efforts to recover hostages from Hamas captivity; army confirms to NBC several bodies exhumed from Gaza cemetery to search for bodies of abducted Israelis

The IDF's ground operation in Gaza continues to yield findings related to the Israelis held captive by Hamas as forces reported finding several items in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip that presumably belong to the hostages.
Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed to NBC on Thursday that its forces conducted a search in a Gaza cemetery for the bodies of hostages. Several bodies exhumed from the cemetery have been transferred to Israel for examination and identification.
IDF commandos in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In response to claims by Gaza residents that a cemetery in a southern Khan Younis neighborhood was desecrated, the IDF said, “[T]he IDF conducts precise hostage rescue operations in the specific locations where information indicates that the bodies of hostages may be located.
“The hostage identification process, conducted at a secure and alternative location, ensures optimal professional conditions and respect for the deceased. Bodies determined not to be those of hostages are returned with dignity and respect.”
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing Wednesday last week that during the ground operation in Khan Younis, a tunnel was discovered where hostages endured harsh conditions.
"We continue to act decisively above and below ground in Khan Younis," Hagari said. "The forces located a tunnel where hostages were held in harsh conditions. We brought in international journalists to expose the crimes Hamas commits against humanity."
