IDF uncovers Hamas' main weapons manufacturing industry in Gaza

Hamas' weapons manufacturing in Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Thursday that the 36th Division operating in the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with the Yahalom and Sayeret Matkal units, eliminated the main Hamas weapons production facility near the Salah al-Din Road in the central part of the strip over the last month.

The area where the forces operated included factories and workshops above ground and underground, that supplied weapons and military equipment for Hamas terrorists.

The division’s soldiers located dozens of tunnel shafts that connected to a wide network of hundreds spanning kilometers in length, uncovering an opening leading to the house of a senior member in Hamas’ weapons production operation.

The tunnels were divided into spaces that served to produce rockets and military equipment, spreading these weapons throughout the entire strip.

“In Maghazi, near and inside civilian buildings, soldiers of the Golani Brigade exposed dozens of workshops for the production of weapons and tunnel shafts, including large quantities of weaponry and equipment,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.