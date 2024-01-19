IDF reports soldier succumbed to injuries sustained in Gaza

Ground op death toll reaches 194 as IDF says Staff Sergeant Ori Gerby killed after battling terrorists in southern Gaza; 3 reservists badly wounded in 3 separate clashes

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza
Soldier
The IDF reported Friday morning that Staff Sergeant Ori Gerby, 20, an 84th Infantry Brigade soldier, from Herzliya, succumbed to injuries sustained fighting in the southern Gaza Strip two days prior. He will be laid to rest at 11am on Friday in Herzliya military cemetery.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Since the beginning of the war, 530 servicemembers have lost their lives, including 194 since the launch of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
1 View gallery
סמ"ר אורי ג'רביסמ"ר אורי ג'רבי
Staff Sergeant Ori Gerby
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Additionally, the army said that three fighters were badly wounded in the battle and are hospitalized in serious condition: a reservist of the 646th Brigade's 6646 Battalion and a reservist of the 11th Brigade's 7810th Battalion who were hurt in two separate clashes in the central Gaza Strip; and a reservist of the 14th Brigade's 87th Battalion who was wounded fighting in the Palestinian enclave's north.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""