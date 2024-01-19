IDF reports soldier succumbed to injuries sustained in Gaza

The IDF reported Friday morning that Staff Sergeant Ori Gerby, 20, an 84th Infantry Brigade soldier, from Herzliya, succumbed to injuries sustained fighting in the southern Gaza Strip two days prior. He will be laid to rest at 11am on Friday in Herzliya military cemetery.

Since the beginning of the war, 530 servicemembers have lost their lives, including 194 since the launch of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

