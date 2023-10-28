Hamas has fuel, medicine, food and other essentials stored underground, report

The Hamas terror organization has been holding hundreds of thousands of liters of fuel, stored food and supplies, while aid organizations in Gaza warn they are running out, According to a report in the New York Times in Saturday, quoting Western officials, who added that Hamas built storage facilities underground ahead of the fighting.

< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The sources said Hamas was in possession of between 800 thousand to one million liters of fuel that is used to operate its rocket launchers. It also stores large amounts of arms, explosives and materials for the production of more weapons. Hamas, they said have stockpiles of food, water and medicine supplies.

2 View gallery Humanitarian aid enters Gaza Strip across Egypt's Rafah border ( Photo: Khaled Elfiqi / EPA )

A Lebanese source quoted in the New York Times article said the terror group has enough supplies to carry it through three to four months of fighting.

The reporting supports testimony from released Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz who said the captives were given medicine, shampoo and other toiletries, all supplies regular Gazans would find hard to locate at this time of war.

2 View gallery Yocheved Lifshitz after her release from Hamas captivity ( Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA )

The reporting comes as hospitals and aid groups in Gaza say they are in desperate need for fuel and other supplies to be able to assist Gazans under Israeli strikes.