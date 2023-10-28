Hamas says trying to find 8 Russian-Israeli hostages to free them: Russian media

The Hamas terror group said on Saturday that it was trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens that were taken hostage during the murderous terrorist attack on Israel in order to free them on Moscow's request, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.
Russia has good relations with Hamas, which it does not consider to be a terror group, and has begun a diplomatic effort to try to free hostages held in Gaza.
Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov hosted high ranking members of the terror group in Moscow.
From the Russian side, via the foreign ministry, we received a list of citizens that have dual citizenship," senior Hamas representative Moussa Abu Marzook was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency. "We are looking for those people... It is hard but we are looking. And when we find them, we will let them go.
He went on to say that the group was very attentive to this list and will process it carefully "because we consider Russia to be a closest friend," adding that what he called peaceful citizens among the hostages, are treated like guests.
Israel has said 229 people were taken hostage by Hamas during its massive attack on Israel earlier this month including women and children.