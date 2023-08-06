Two days after baggage malfunction, more trouble at Ben-Gurion airport

Just two days after an incident in which over 1,000 Ben-Gurion airport passengers couldn't retrieve their baggage, additional luggage delays are cropping up, with Sunday's baggage trickling in slower than usual. While the cause remains unclear, both the workers' committee and airport management assert it's not due to a go-slow or work-to-rule.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

But a source from the Israeli Airports Authority suggests otherwise. "This isn't a technical glitch but rather a continuation of Friday's actions, and presently there's a halt in both loading and unloading luggage from aircrafts. Efforts are underway to rectify the situation soon," the source told Ynet.

1 View gallery Trouble at Ben-Gurion airport causing huge lines ( Photo: Noam Tedhar )

Travelers who touched down around 11:30 on Friday informed Ynet about the non-functional baggage carousels that were meant to deliver passengers' luggage. It took over two hours before one started operating.

Harel Cohen of Ra'anana, back from a family trip in Rhodes, told Ynet that they were left in the dark for nearly an hour before the airport officially acknowledged and apologized for the hold up.