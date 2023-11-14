IDF offered incubators to Gaza's Shifa Hospital, but was refused





A call between the IDF and the Shif Hospital ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that it proposed providing incubators from an Israeli hospital to Shifa Hospital in Gaza to help save infants in need, but were refused by the Palestinian side.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

According to a recorded phone call released by the military, the hospital administration positively responded to the offer and also requested respiratory devices for children in their facility. However, the IDF reported that the Palestinian side eventually refused the proposal.

2 View gallery The Shifa Hospital in Gaza ( Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP )

In the recording, a high-ranking officer from the Israeli Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza can be heard saying, "We are ready to provide you with any assistance you need to treat the children and patients. We are willing to provide you with incubators. I will put it at the hospital's entrance – does that help?"

The hospital administrator responds affirmatively, and the officer then asks if they need 37 incubators, receiving another positive response. "Okay, let me see what I can do," he says. "Besides the incubators, do you need anything else?" The administrator replies that they also need four respiratory machines for children in the hospital.

According to the IDF, the offer to assist Shifa Hospital was ultimately unanswered by the Palestinian side, highlighting the complexity of aid efforts amid the ongoing war with Hamas, which is not against the population in Gaza.

2 View gallery Premature babies who, according to Shifa Hospital, were removed from incubators due to lack of electricity ( Photo: Reuters )