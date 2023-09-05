Biden names Jack Lew as his pic for Ambassador to Israel , White House says

Lew to succeed Tome Nides who left his position last July, is an Orthodox Jew who served as then President Barak Obama's chief of staff, among other riles in democrat administration; he speaks Hebrew and has family in Israel

Itamar Eichner, Agencies|
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as his nominee for ambassador to Israel, the White House said in a statement. He would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides in the post.
An Orthodox Jew, 68-year-old Lew previously held senior positions in Democratic administrations - including US Treasury Secretary and chief of staff under former President Barack Obama.
2 View gallery
Joe Biden, Jack Lew
Joe Biden, Jack Lew
(צילום:Javier Galeano / Reuters , EPA)
He is among the few senior Democrats who are also Orthodox Jews. if confirmed by the Senate, he will face a complicated political situation, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes through a judicial overhaul opposed by many Israelis and the Biden administration.
2 View gallery
Barak Obama and Jack Lew
Barak Obama and Jack Lew
( (Photo: Charles Dharapak / AP))
As Treasury Secretary, he assisted Obama in issues related to security assistance to Israel and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. People who worked with him describe him as brilliant and professional and although he tends to avoid the limelight, is quite the operator in D.C.
Lew, who had maintained close ties with Israel's ambassadors to Washington, speaks Hebrew and has family in Israel.
""