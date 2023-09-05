Biden names Jack Lew as his pic for Ambassador to Israel , White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as his nominee for ambassador to Israel, the White House said in a statement. He would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides in the post.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as his nominee for ambassador to Israel, the White House said in a statement. He would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides in the post.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as his nominee for ambassador to Israel, the White House said in a statement. He would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides in the post.

He is among the few senior Democrats who are also Orthodox Jews. if confirmed by the Senate, he will face a complicated political situation, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes through a judicial overhaul opposed by many Israelis and the Biden administration.

He is among the few senior Democrats who are also Orthodox Jews. if confirmed by the Senate, he will face a complicated political situation, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes through a judicial overhaul opposed by many Israelis and the Biden administration.

He is among the few senior Democrats who are also Orthodox Jews. if confirmed by the Senate, he will face a complicated political situation, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes through a judicial overhaul opposed by many Israelis and the Biden administration.