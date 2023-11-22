IDF says Captain Liron Snir killed in Gaza; At least 5 Palestinian terrorists killed in IDF Tulkarm raid





Security forces raid Tulkarm





The IDF said early on Wednesday that 25-year-old Capt. Liron Snir, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Ofra and a member of the Golani Brigade's elite special operations unit was killed in the fighting in Gaza.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Security forces raided the West Bank city of Tulkarm overnight to arrest terror suspect. The troops encountered fire from armed terrorists who also hurled explosive devices at them. The force entered the town to arrest terror suspects and uncovered weapons and a lab used to make explosive devices.

1 View gallery IDF troops in Tulkarm ( Photo: IDF )

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least five people were killed in a drone attack on the camp. The troops were still operating there.