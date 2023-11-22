IDF says Captain Liron Snir killed in Gaza; At least 5 Palestinian terrorists killed in IDF Tulkarm raid

The IDF said early on Wednesday that 25-year-old Capt. Liron Snir, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Ofra and a member of the Golani Brigade's elite special operations unit was killed in the fighting in Gaza.
Security forces raided the West Bank city of Tulkarm overnight to arrest terror suspect. The troops encountered fire from armed terrorists who also hurled explosive devices at them. The force entered the town to arrest terror suspects and uncovered weapons and a lab used to make explosive devices.
According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least five people were killed in a drone attack on the camp. The troops were still operating there.
Justice Ministry published the names of 300 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages. The list posted on the Justice Ministry website includes 150 females and minors that Israel has agreed to free in return for 50 hostages in an initial four-day war pause that could lead to further releases.