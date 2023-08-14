Destroyed house of Palestinian terrorist who killed 1 in Tel Aviv turned into event venue

The West Bank house of Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja, the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv and killed Or Eshkar in March, has been transformed into an events hall and restaurant.
On Sunday, a video circulated on social media showed a wedding reception that took place at the location, ahead of another wedding scheduled to occur there on Monday evening.
Some two and a half months ago, the Israel Defense Forces partially demolished the home of al-Khawaja in the village of Ni'ilin near Ramallah. However, the structure was not completely razed. A former security prisoner, Mohammad Khalil Sowarreh, will be married at the compound on Monday. Sowarreh was released from Ofer Prison in 2019 after serving a 32-month sentence.
Accompanying the video of Sunday's reception that circulated online, a caption read: "Joy amid the ruins. The home of Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja, destroyed by the occupation, hosts a wedding feast in Ni'ilin, west of Ramallah." In the wedding party video, which Muslims usually hold the day before the actual wedding, remnants of the IDF's engineering markings that were left after the demolition can still be seen on the building.
The Dizengoff Street terror attack occurred on March 9, after al-Khawaja, a Hamas operative, entered Israel unlawfully. Or Eshkar, who was on his way to his friend's wedding, was critically wounded and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after a week and a half. Two others were injured in the terror attack, including Rotem Mansano, who remains disabled. The terrorist was killed on-site by two police officers and two civilians.