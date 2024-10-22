Watch press flee Hezbollah official speech as IDF warns of attack

Journalists covering a press event given by Hezbollah's chief spokesperson Mohammad Afif on Tuesday quickly gathered their equipment and left after an Israeli warning of an imminent attack on the Dahieh in Beirut.

Afif was still speaking as television crews collected their microphones and camera gear in response to the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee's warning that identified two nearby buildings as the targets of the IDF attack. Afif insisted the journalists were not leaving because of the IDF warning. "the attack doesn't scare them," he said.

