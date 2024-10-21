After drone targets PM residence, security overhaul coming

Following the drone strike on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea , the Shin Bet is conducting a threat assessment of all government facilities, as the current security measures do not align with the growing threat posed by Iranian drones, according to a report on Sunday.

A senior source commented, "You protect one part of the body, but the blow comes somewhere else. This is a significant escalation and more effort is needed not only in interception but also in revising our fortifications."

1 View gallery The strike in Caesarea ( Photo:Social Media, Alex Kolomoisky )

As a result of this attempted strike, defense officials are expected to reevaluate renovation plans for the Prime Minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, currently undergoing a NIS 45 million upgrade. These adjustments could add at least another NIS 10 million to the project.

Yossi Shelley, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, visited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private villa in Caesarea on Sunday, accompanied by Israel Tax Authority head, Shai Aharonovich, to assess the damage caused by a Hezbollah-launched drone strike from Lebanon.

Aharonovich, who replaced the director of the Compensation Fund due to personal reasons, was joined by professional teams who evaluated and documented the damages. Contrary to earlier reports, most of the damage was to the structure itself.

The entrance to Netanyahu's residence ( Video: Elad Gershgoren )

Sources familiar with the situation stated that if Netanyahu had been home during the attack, he could have been in real danger. The villa, which underwent over NIS 1 million in fortifications in recent years, will likely undergo further security evaluations.

A senior figure familiar with the situation stated, "The narrative that Netanyahu's homes are constantly being renovated to drain public funds is false. Netanyahu is arguably the most threatened leader in the world by hostile forces. If he had been in Caesarea on Saturday, we might not have a prime minister today. Relevant security decisions will need to be made."

Netanyahu stated last night that the drone launched from Lebanon toward his private residence in Caesarea was a failed assassination attempt on him and his wife, Sara. " Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me made a grave mistake ," he said.

