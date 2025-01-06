Sderot home hit in Hamas rocket attack

Hamas fired rockets from northern Gaza, at Sderot and the Gaza border area on Monday. One home in Sderot was hit according to preliminary reports.

The Sderot municipality said three rockets targeted the city, one was intercepted, and another fell in the city while forces were searching for the third. "We do not know of any injuries at this time but some damage to property was caused," the municipality said in a statement.

Hamas fires rockets on Sderot and border area communities on Monday ( Hamal Darom )





Hamas fired at Israeli communities for nine consecutive days since last week and on Saturday, a mortar shell exploded near the Erez border crossing where trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the Strip, were waiting to pass. Some damage to the crossing was reported.

2 View gallery Part of a rocket fired by Hamas at Sderot on Monday ( Photo: Sderot municipality )

2 View gallery Hamas rockets hit Sderot on Monday ( Photo: Sderot municipality )

The IDF said on Sunday that a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) who was the deputy commander of the rocket units in northern Gaza was killed in a targeted attack. According to the military he had participated in the October 7 massacre and carried out attacks on IDF troops in the Strip.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

A clip filmed by the IDF showed two terrorists covered in blankets, approaching forces in the cover of the night and the rain. The commander was killed, and the other man surrendered to the troops. Before he was taken for interrogation, an explosive device he was carrying with him was found.