Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take in Palestinians from Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, Speaking to reporters on Air Force 1, when asked if this was a temporary or long-term suggestion, Trump said: "Could be either."

Washington had said last year it opposed the forcible displacement of Palestinians. Rights groups and humanitarian agencies have for months raised concerns over the situation in Gaza. Washington has also faced criticism for backing Israel but has maintained support for its ally, saying it is helping Israel defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

