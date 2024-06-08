Hostages reunite with families in heartwarming hospital scenes

Amid the difficult news of the death of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora , a Yamam commando who was critically wounded in the rescue operation of hostages from central Gaza's Nuseirat, the first images of the rescued hostages have been released, showing their reunions with their families.

In the photos, Almog Meir Jan is seen embracing and kissing his family; Noa Argamani has met her father, and her mother Liora, who is battling cancer, will see her as she had hoped; Shlomi Ziv is seen hugging one of the fighters immediately upon landing from the helicopter. Andrey Kozlov spoke to his family, who are in Ukraine, via video.

14 View gallery Noa Argamani with her father Yaakov ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery Argamani and family ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery Noa and Yaakov Argamani and one of the rescuers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Prof. Itai Pesach, director of the Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, where the rescued hostages were admitted, updated that "their condition is stable, they are in good spirits and they are very excited."

The four were abducted on October 7 from Nova music festival where they were either working or attending with friends. The complex operation involved IDF forces, the Shin Bet and Israel Police, operating in the heart of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

14 View gallery Almog Meir Jan and his mother ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery Almog and family ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The hostages, reported to be in good health, were transported to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Argamani was set to be moved to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv where her mother Liora, who's battling cancer, is hospitalized.

In a special statement in English, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the operation was conducted under heavy fire. He updated that Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora from the police's Yamam counterterrorism unit was killed in the operation. Zamora, 36, lived in Sde David near the southern city of Sderot. He is survived by his wife and two children.

14 View gallery Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora ( Photo: Israel Police )

In his statement, Hagari conveyed a message to Hamas amid ongoing efforts to advance a hostage deal about the IDF’s determination to bring the hostages home by any means necessary.

Additionally, Hagari dismissed rumors about the elimination of Mohammed Deif, the supreme commander of Hamas’ military wing.

After the operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Noa Argamani after she arrived at the hospital. "I’m very excited, I haven’t spoken Hebrew in such a long time," Argamani told the prime minister.

14 View gallery Shlomi Ziv's first meeting with his family at the hospital ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery Ziv embraces his rescuers

President Isaac Herzog also spoke with Argamani, saying, "Noa, I am so excited to hear your voice." She thanked the president, saying, "Thank you for everything, I am so happy to be here. Thank you for this moment."

The rescue operation was approved by senior political leadership on Thursday evening during a classified discussion held under strict confidentiality. It was carried out in an area where IDF ground forces had not maneuvered against Hamas battalions until now, only operating on its outskirts.

14 View gallery Andrey Kozlov speaks to family via video link ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

14 View gallery Kozlov and Meir arrive at the hospital ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In recent weeks, it was decided to intensify intelligence efforts to focus on the locations where the four hostages were being held by terrorists of Hamas’ elite Nukhba force. Accordingly, the 98th Division began raiding the eastern parts of Nuseirat, while special forces were simultaneously deployed for covert and intelligence surveillance of two locations where the four hostages were held: Noa Argamani in one location, and the other three in a separate location.

This marks the third rescue operation of live hostages since the war began. Last February, Fernando Simon Merman and Luis Har were rescued from Rafah after 129 days in captivity, and at the end of October, soldier Ori Magidish was rescued. Current estimates indicate that 120 hostages are being held in Gaza, many of whom are believed to be deceased.