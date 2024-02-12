Security forces rescue two hostages held in Rafah

Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7 rescued by forces found to be in good health and transported to hospital where they are reunited with their families

Israeli security forces successfully rescued two Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza in an overnight operation.
According to the IDF, close to 1 am, forces of the military, the Shin Bet and the police anti-terror unit extracted Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, from the second floor of a building in Rafah.
2 View gallery
לואיס הר ו פרננדו מרמןלואיס הר ו פרננדו מרמן
Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har
(PHoto: Courtesy)
Both men were described to be in good condition and were flown to a hospital for examination.
2 View gallery
הגעת המסוק עם החטופיםהגעת המסוק עם החטופים
Chopper carrying freed hostages arrives in Israel
(Photo: IDF)
The forces used an explosive device to breach the door behind which the hostages were held. They the encountered gunfire from the Hamas forces and one soldier was slightly injured.
The hostages were reunited with their families.
