Despite cease-fire Islamic Jihad continues rocket attacks





Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip

Despite an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that reportedly took effect on Saturday at 10 p.m. local time, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad continues rocket fire on southern Israel.

Just minutes before the cease-fire, rocket barrages continued to pound Israel, and in response the IDF continued to carry out strikes in the Gaza Strip.

2 View gallery Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip ( Photo: AFP )

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that "the IDF has targeted three concealed rocket launchers and a military outpost of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)." The IDF said that the attack is "in response to ongoing rocket fire from Gaza."

Tariq Salmi, the PIJ spokesperson, told Al-Jazeera that "the resistance succeeded in forcing the Zionist enemy (Israel) to stop the targeted assassinations." According to the cease-fire agreement published on Al-Jazeera, Israel agreed to "halt the targeting of individuals," but it was not specified by whom.

The Prime Minister's Office reported that National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, "thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and expressed the appreciation of the State of Israel for Egypt's intensive efforts to secure a cease-fire."

Hanegbi emphasized that Israel's acceptance of the Egyptian initiative means that "quiet will be met with quiet and that if Israel is attacked or threatened, it will continue to do everything that it needs to in order to defend itself."