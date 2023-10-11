Ynet, Yedioth Ahronoth join Pitchon Lev in donation drive for the south

Amid the unbearable tragedy, the face of Israel is being revealed in all its beauty as thousands offer homes, food, equipment and comfort, to destitute families from the south and collect essentials for soldiers, including water, soap, socks and underwear, medicines and even personal military gear. Hundreds of initiatives have been launched and posted on social media, to collect and distribute the donations.
Read more:
The troops feel the love but the need for organization and an experienced body in directing and providing the massive amount of humanitarian aid is required. Pitchon-Lev, a non-profit that provides for people in need, has joined with Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth to gather donations in the joint effort to provide for the forces defending the south, and the residents of the region.
Pitchon-Lev has years of experience and will work with other volunteer organizations to ensure donations are delivered to where they are needed most.
Those wishing to donate can send NIS320 for a package containing toiletries including shaving gear, clothing, batteries, and chargers. NIS 430 will provide the same but also include food.
For families, NIS 320 will pay for food products and NIS 500 will include toiletries, blankets, home essentials, toys and more.