Ynet, Yedioth Ahronoth join Pitchon Lev in donation drive for the south

Amid the unbearable tragedy, the face of Israel is being revealed in all its beauty as thousands offer homes, food, equipment and comfort, to destitute families from the south and collect essentials for soldiers, including water, soap, socks and underwear, medicines and even personal military gear. Hundreds of initiatives have been launched and posted on social media, to collect and distribute the donations.

