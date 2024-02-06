Photo of IDF soldier interrogating a Palestinian in his underwear goes viral

A photo of an IDF soldier, appearing to be "interrogating" a detained Palestinian, has gone viral worldwide, stirring reactions across social media and beyond. The image, captured in a school in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza, was shared by the soldier himself.

A photo of an IDF soldier, appearing to be "interrogating" a detained Palestinian, has gone viral worldwide, stirring reactions across social media and beyond. The image, captured in a school in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza, was shared by the soldier himself.

The image sparked caricatures and commentary on social media. The IDF responded that the detainee was released after investigation, clarifying that he was not a terrorist, and the soldier, serving in the reserves, has been released from duty.

During a press briefing, Ned Price, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, was asked about the photo and termed it "deeply troubling," noting he would leave it to the IDF to comment, while emphasizing the importance of respecting basic human rights, urging adherence to humanitarian principles and accountability for those who violate them.

