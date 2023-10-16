Foreign Ministry releases harrowing footage of victims of Hamas attack

In order to make the horrors committed by Hamas terrorists in the attack on southern Israel on October 7 clear, the Foreign Ministry’s digital division published a series of extremely graphic and disturbing videos on Sunday intended for an international audience on social media.

The footage shows images of some of the victims of Hamas's massacre, with doctors from the Health Ministry’s Clinical Forensics Unit explaining the way in which they were killed in English and Spanish with teary eyes and choked voices. Ynet decided not to display the footage or describe its content.

This move is part of the Foreign Ministry’s strategic decision to clarify to the world what happened last week in the fight for global public opinion. The Foreign Ministry’s digital division head, David Saranga, spent a long time at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where he had a long conversation with the institute’s head Dr. Chen Kugel and his team.

The team told him that even though they considered their job was to deal with such matters, their work in the mortuaries over the past week has been accompanied by ceaseless crying.

In one of the videos, Dr. Ricardo Nachman, a forensic expert, presents a case and concludes by saying, "I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, in all 28 years of working as a specialist in forensic science." At the end of another video, Dr. Kugel said, "This is just one example of the countless horrifying atrocities. I’ve been in this field for 31 years, and I’m used to seeing such things, but I have never seen anything like this.” After a brief description, he broke down and stopped speaking.

This unusual collaboration comes against the backdrop of the activities of many social media users worldwide who cast doubt on these atrocities – or even deny it altogether – when it comes to the images of victims who were killed in southern Israel.

"It’s important that these testimonies become a part of the international community," Saranga said. "The authentic testimonies of Abu Kabir Forensic Institute professionals can debunk the lies circulated on social media platforms and in other forms of media. Our goal is to provide international legitimacy to the IDF's activities against Hamas."