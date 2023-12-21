Police thwarts smuggling of weapons intended for West Bank

The Israel Police said on Thursday that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle thousands of weapons parts to the West Bank through the Ashdod port.

The police arrested three suspects on suspicion of arms tracking, one of them an Arab Israeli resident of Tayibe.

