IDF strikes Hezbollah deep in Lebanon for first time since cease-fire extension

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley Friday overnight, which posed a threat to Israel and its forces according to the IDF. The targets included an underground weapons factory and smuggling infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border utilized by Hezbollah.
The strike followed Hezbollah's launch of a reconnaissance drone into Israeli airspace, which the IDF intercepted. "This is a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
On Sunday, minutes before midnight, the White House announced an extension of the cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon until February 18. As part of the deal, Israel and the U.S. will begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese terrorists captured by the IDF in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed his country would abide by the cease-fire and that Beirut had requested the prisoners’ release.
Less than two days later, the IDF carried out an unusual strike in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. The military said it targeted a truck and another vehicle transporting Hezbollah weapons in response to the cease-fire violation. According to Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al Mayadeen, the attack was carried out by a drone.
On Thursday, the IDF intercepted a Hezbollah drone heading toward Israel for the first time since the cease-fire took effect on November 27. "The Israeli Air Force intercepted a Hezbollah reconnaissance drone," the IDF said in a statement. "We will not allow Hezbollah terrorist activity in Lebanon and will act to remove any threat to Israel and its citizens."