IDF strikes Hezbollah deep in Lebanon for first time since cease-fire extension

targets in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley Friday overnight, which posed a threat to Israel and its forces according to the IDF. The targets included an underground weapons factory and smuggling infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border utilized by Hezbollah.

targets in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley Friday overnight, which posed a threat to Israel and its forces according to the IDF. The targets included an underground weapons factory and smuggling infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border utilized by Hezbollah.

, which the IDF intercepted. "This is a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

, which the IDF intercepted. "This is a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

until February 18. As part of the deal, Israel and the U.S. will begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese terrorists captured by the IDF in southern Lebanon.

until February 18. As part of the deal, Israel and the U.S. will begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese terrorists captured by the IDF in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed his country would abide by the cease-fire and that Beirut had requested the prisoners’ release.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed his country would abide by the cease-fire and that Beirut had requested the prisoners’ release.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed his country would abide by the cease-fire and that Beirut had requested the prisoners’ release.