Hezbollah hands over to Lebanese army huge tunnel complex revealed during war| See the footage

The Lebanese army entered a huge underground facility that Hezbollah revealed during the war, which contains large tunnels through which trucks can also travel, media outlets in Lebanon and around the Arab world began reporting Tuesday evening.
The Imad 4 facility, as presented by Hezbollah in August before the exploding pager operation and the shake-up that the terrorist organization experienced with the elimination of its senior figures, was equipped with computers, lighting, and a size and depth that also allows motorcycles to pass through. The Al-Arabiya channel reported Tuesday night, citing sources, that the Lebanese army entered the facility located in southern Lebanon, but that it was emptied of heavy equipment before the army entered. The Lebanese Al-Jadeed channel also reported the entry of Lebanese army personnel and, according to reports, the facility was handed over to them more than a week ago.
According to the same report, the facility is located between the villages of Joya and Itit in the area of the city of Tyre. Footage published by Hezbollah at the time revealed a long, illuminated Hezbollah underground labyrinth, with retractable missile launch platforms underground. The Al-Mayadeen network affiliated with the terrorist organization reported at the time that "the video shows the secrecy maintained around the location of Hezbollah's missile capabilities. The facility is located deep underground, far from hostile intelligence capabilities and also provides protection against hostile targets."
A year ago, an extensive article about Hezbollah tunnels was published in the French newspaper Libération - where it claimed that the terrorist organization had dug hundreds of kilometers of tunnels carved into rock over more than 30 years, some of them 40 meters to 80 meters deep. The investigation found that the tunnels are more sophisticated and dangerous than those in Gaza, and that blowing up some of them could cause an earthquake or landslides.
During the war and the ground operation in Lebanon, IDF soldiers located numerous tunnels and underground infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, where weapons, logistical equipment and also compounds used for long stays were stored.
On Sunday night, the White House announced that the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon had been extended until February 18 - which gives the IDF the ability to remain in Lebanese territory until thn. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported Tuesday that the terrorist organization was not a party to the negotiations to extend the cease-fire in Lebanon. According to the report, Hezbollah rejected requests to extend the ceasefire's expiration date.
The army plans to fill the additional three weeks, during which according to the agreement IDF forces will remain in southern Lebanon, with a long series of operations to destroy terrorist areas and collect weapons that Hezbollah has hidden and that still remain, mainly in the eastern sector, which borders the Upper Galilee.